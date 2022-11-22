NUC ranks Glorious University, ‘Best Private University’ in South-South, 48th in Nigeria

The Glorious Vision University, Edo State, has been ranked as the Best Private University in the South-South region of Nigeria by the National Universities Commission (NUC),

The Institution, formerly known as Samuel Adegboyega University, emerged 48th in the overall ranking of Nigerian Universities by the NUC.

The Vice-Chancellor of the School, Professor Adewumi Babatunde Idowu, disclosed this on Tuesday during the University’s 8th Convocation Pre-Press Conference, held at the school.

“It is a thing of joy to announce to you (journalists) that our dear University scored 94.52 among the Universities with the highest score, emerging no 48 in the overall Nigerian Universities…