Obasanjo, Gbajabiamila, others decry fate of 20 million out-of-school children

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and stakeholders drawn from the academia and civil society organization on Tuesday expressed grave concerns over the fate of 20 million out-of-school children acoss the country.

Speaking during the panel discussion at the one-day National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform with the theme: ‘Reimagining Tertiary Education in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Solutions’, organized by the office of the Speaker, the former President underscored the need to prioritize education.

He said: “The greatest resources we have in this country are the people. How many are we today? We are…