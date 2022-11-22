Olanipekun: Profile of an icon

THERE can be no lack of appreciation for a man that has positively impacted his country with the instrumentality of his legal practice. Apparently in acknowledgement of his contributions to national development, President Muhammadu Buhari recently conferred the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on him. It is fitting and appropriate to celebrate Chief Oluwole Oladapo Olanipekun on his birthday, and always. It is better to celebrate a person when he is still very much alive than to praise him posthumously. Chief Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), one-time president of Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) and current Chairman, Body of Benchers, is a…