Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Al-Wadata, distribute sanitary pads to female students of GDSS, Miri

Rotary Club of Bauchi Central in collaboration with Al-Wadata Lifeline Initiative has distributed 150 reusable sanitary pads to Girls of Government Day Secondary School, Miri, Bauchi.

The distribution was done at the premises of the School after a series of talks and sensitization on menstrual hygiene done by experts in that field stressing the importance of the programme.

President of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Nwobi Chukwunonso said that the aim is to ensure that the girls have unhindered access to quality education no matter the period they are in particularly during the monthly flow.

He stressed that Rotary Club is always partnering with relevant organizations in…