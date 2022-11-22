The harmattan season is almost upon us again. Are you prepared for it? Yes, it’s thoughtful for you to upgrade your wardrobe with outfits that are suitable for the season, but have you thought about your hair?

It is useful to get familiar with the ways to protect your hair during the harmattan season.

Having natural hair can be a hassle. That is why you will see people struggling with hair dryness during this season. The fact that the hair is prone to this implies that one must make conscious efforts to take proper care of their hair during this season.

Notice the word “conscious”. In this season, you need to remind yourself periodically that it is not business…