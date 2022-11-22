We have a lot of road infrastructure to commission —Abiodun 

THE Governor of Ogun State, Prince DapoAbiodun, said that his admnistration has a lot of roads scheduled for commissioning everyday between now and 2023 elections.

Abiodun disclosed this during the inauguration of 2.35km Journalist Estate Road in Arepo, Ogun State.

The governor who was welcomed to the road’s commissioning by the kings and community leaders in the the state, members of the National Assembly, state legislators, journalists and other residents, disclosed that his government has already completed many road projects comprising the 2.35km Journalist Estate Road in Arepo; 42km Abeokuta/Sagamu Interchange Road; ongoing 4km Idi-Aba/Elite-Oke-Lantoro road; and…