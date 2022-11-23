27-year-old woman allegedly stabs husband to death during make-up sex

Barely three months after reconciling with her husband, a 27-year-old woman, Odunayo Olumale allegedly stabbed her husband, Olamilekan Salaideen to death while trying to make a sexual advance on her.

The suspect was paraded alongside other 25 suspects for various crimes at the State Police Command, Eleyele Ibadan on Wednesday.

The suspect, as briefed by the Police returned to her husband’s house after three months of separation.

The deceased, according to the police report made a sexual advance to the suspect on the night of the incident but the moves were turned down.

Displeased with the disposition of his wife, the husband after failure attempts to force his way which…