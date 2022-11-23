Another scandal in police recruitment

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) reached a high point in the recruitment of constables for 2022 when it opened its portal for prospective candidates to submit their applications online for the 9th regular course of the force on August 15, 2020. The applicants had sat for the computer-based test at various venues nationwide after a shortlist involving the review of their documents and physical screening. It was expected that the process would be transparent and based on merit as quotas were already allocated to states in the geopolitical zones. The police commission later extended the deadline of Monday, September 26th by one month (that is, to October 26) in order to give enough…