Benin monarch pledges support for rubber research institute

Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has pledged support for the development of Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Iyanomo Town in Edo State.

He made the pledge when the management of the Institute led by its Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. (Mrs) Leila Nkechiyere Dango paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

The traditional ruler, while praying for a successful tenure in office for Mrs. Dango, declined comment on the alleged land encroachment suit between the Institute and its host communities, which she brought to his attention.

“We do not interfere in court processes, but we will do our best always to support such an institution being on our soil to…