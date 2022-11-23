Buhari to attend AU summit in Niamey on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Thursday for an official trip to Niamey, the Republic of Niger to attend the African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification, as well as the Extraordinary Session on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The President will also attend the launching of the French version of the Book entitled ‘‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria’’, as well as inaugurate the “Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard” named after him by the Government of the Republic of Niger.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday, the…