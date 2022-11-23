Creativity comes to the fore in Educare Trust-Bono contest

AS usual, Educare Trust and Bono Energy partnered this year to stir the curiosity in secondary school students by giving them the chance to compete in the Sci-Tech contest.

Before this year’s event, the focus had been on developing students’ oratory through debates, but while this year’s shift is to the art of science and technology, it also aims at making students to be creative.

Schools that participated in the 2022 edition of the contest are Government College, Ibadan; Methodist Grammar School, Bodija; Wesley College of Science, Elekuro; Emmanuel College High School, Orita-UI and Loyola College, Old-Ife road.

Speaking on the chairman of the panel, Dr Samuel Oje Ata, of…