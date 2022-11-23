Gov Inuwa mourns former Gombe SSG, Sule Bage

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed sadness over the demise of a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Sule Bage who died recently in Abuja after a protracted illness.

In a message of condolence, Governor Inuwa described the late Sule Bage as an astute administrator with an outstanding pedigree in civil and public services.

He noted that the deceased had contributed immensely to the growth and development of Gombe State both during his service years as Principal Private Secretary ( PPS) to military administrators and civilian Governors in Bauchi and Gombe States respectively…