Nigerian correctional service records zero COVID-19 case since outbreak ― CG

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said it has improved the environmental and health surveillance systems, as part of efforts to provide good health services for the well-being, protection and reformation of inmates.

Controller General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nababa, spoke while declaring open the 2022 Service-wide training of frontline health and medical officers organized in conjunction with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Abuja.

Nababa explained how the Service was able to keep at bay the COVID-19 pandemic which reared its head in Nigeria in February 2020.

He said; “Globally there is an erroneous impression of the African penitentiary health…