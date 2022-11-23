North Central PDP women pledge support for Atiku in Kwara

North Central women in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday pledged their support and loyalty to the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his vice presidential candidate, towards achieving victory in the 2023 general elections.

The women, who spoke at the PDP North Central zonal women’s summit in Ilorin on Wednesday, themed; Political Marketing and Delivery: The role of women in the 2023 and future general elections, included the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Princess Rukayya Atiku Abubakar, wife of the former Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki, Senator Zainab Kure, former national women leader, Hajia…