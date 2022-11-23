PDP chieftain escapes death as Ebubeagu allegedly attacks convoy, shoots two in Ebonyi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Julius Amaorji has escaped death as suspected Ebubeagu security personnel attacked his convoy, and inflicted severe gun injuries on two of his loyalists. The loyalists are Samuel Okam and Micheal Orji.

According to Amaorji, popularly known as Ochiri Edda, the attack was allegedly carried out at the instance of the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, on Saturday at Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

Amaorji was said to have left a burial event at Ekoli Edda in the company of two others when the APC chairman who doubles as the special security…