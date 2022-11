Tribune Online

Udiroko: Promoting Ado-Ekiti’s cultural heritage

Udiroko festival is celebrated annually during the harvesting of yam and other food crops in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Udiroko is one of the many festivals celebrated in Ado-Ekiti. There are no records to show when or how it started, but it was one of the festivals celebrated by the aborigines of Ado-Ekiti. It, however, could […]

Udiroko: Promoting Ado-Ekiti’s cultural heritage

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune