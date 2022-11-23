Uzodimma sacks VC, Imo State University Of Agriculture And Environmental Science

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sacked the Vice Chancellor, Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, Prof Patrick Egbule.

Egbule is replaced by Prof Christopher Chiedozie Eze, who now serves as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement signed Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the governor approved the immediate removal of Prof Patrick Egbule as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

He said that in accordance with the law establishing the university, the governor has approved the immediate appointment of Prof Christopher Chiedozie Eze as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University…