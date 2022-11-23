Violence: NG-CAREs collaborates with Oyo SGBVRT

As parts of efforts to curb the perceived rise of sexual and gender based violence, the NG – CARES has entered into collaboration with the Oyo State Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Team (Oyo SGBVRT) to harmonies their delivery platforms to get better results.

The collaboration which was announced during a joint meeting of the two teams last week deliberated on how to create a platform that will merge the operation of the two platforms to operate seamlessly and merge action plans in the interest of the society.

They deliberated on the need to have a multifaceted approach involving various stakeholders to further strengthen the existing synergy among collaborating…