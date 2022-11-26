Veteran newspaper distributor, 46 others honoured as Yoruba community launches N100M appeal fund

A veteran journalist and newspaper distributor, Elder Moses Aremu Oni, was among forty-seven Yoruba community members honoured during the 2022 Yoruba community day in Sokoto.

Elder Oni who was once a correspondent with Nigerian Tribune in the state before he retired and established himself as a newspaper distributor was honoured with an outstanding leadership award at the ceremony held at Trade Fair Complex, Sokoto.

Speaking in his remarks, the President General of the Yoruba community in Sokoto State, Chief James Olorunfemi, commend the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for providing enabling environment for…