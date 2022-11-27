2023: CRC-N synod asks Nigerians to reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

The synod of the Christian Reformed Church -Nigeria (CRC-N) on Sunday called on Christians in Nigeria to reject in totality any Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 155th General Church Council meeting of the church held in Takum, Taraba State, and signed by the CRC-N president Rev. Isaiah Magaji Jirapye, and Secretary Rev. Joseph Garba.

The synod while frowning at the same faith ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) urged Christians in the country to ensure that their PVCs were intact and that they come out to vote during elections.

The communique read partly, “on the same faith Presidential ticket of the APC, the…