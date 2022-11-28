Again, Tribuneman wins Political Reporter of the year at NMMA

A journalist with the Nigerian Tribune newspaper, Mr Dare Adekanmbi, has won the Lateef Jakande Prize for the Political Reporter of the year at an award ceremony organised by the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA).

At the ceremony held in Eko Hotels and Suites on Sunday, Adekanmbi beat the only challenger in the category, a reporter from Punch, to clinch the award which he also won five years ago.

The two entries filed by the Tribuneman earned him two spots in the category while the remaining slot went to the other nominee.

Three Tribunemen, Pastor Sulaiman Olanrewaju, Laolu Afolabi and Justice Nwafor, had a total of six nominations in business, tourism and other categories.

The…