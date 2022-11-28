Appzone implements blueprint for Africa’s digital banking future with Qore

Appzone, the Pan African fintech software provider group, has announced that it is carving out its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform from the existing business into a new business entity, Qore, to better digitize banks across Africa, and facilitate the emergence of a fully automated and connected financial ecosystem.

Formerly a collection of four distinct business divisions, the company is driving exponential growth of fully digital offerings for the continent’s Financial Institutions.

The Qore Co-founder/CEO, Emeka Emetarom, during a press conference in Lagos, said the company will continue to empower financial institutions in Africa to become the best performing and most…