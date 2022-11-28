Buhari, FCT Minister hail Ona of Abaji as he celebrates 25 years on the throne

President Muhammadu Buhari, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and other distinguished personalities extolled the leadership qualities of the Onah of Abaji, Alh. (Dr) Adamu Baba Yunusa, as the first-class traditional ruler and Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, celebrated 25 years of his ascension to the throne.

In his address to the event, President Buhari, who was represented by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said that as custodians of traditions and customs, traditional institutions have remained bastions of stability and continuity in communities across Nigeria.

Many traditional rulers, the President said have ensured a healthy mix of modernization and…