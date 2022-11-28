Health benefits of pap – Tribune Online

Pap, popularly known as “ogi” in the Southwestern part of Nigeria, “akamu” in the South-East and “Koko” in the North is a meal made from fermented maize.

There are three basic types based on the species of corn and other ingredients used in making it.

There is the yellow pap made from yellow corn, the white pap made from white corn and the brown pap made from guinea corn.

This super light food has been around for decades now, and it has been a great aid to nursing mothers as it is often used as an infant meal in this part of the world.

Pap, which has become an important part of our traditional meal in this part of the world, has a lot of health…