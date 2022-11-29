Majma’ Lagos Academy will correct wrong perception about Shariah laws — Don

A former dean, Faculty of Education, Sokoto State University, Dr Saheed Rufai, has said the Majma’ Lagos, a training and research institute on Western and Arabic Education and Sciences, would to a great extent, correct the impression of some people in the country that Shariah Laws are evil.

He gave this assurance at a news conference on Monday, in Lagos, to announce the graduation ceremony of the first set of the academy that is scheduled for this Saturday.

According to him, many people particularly in the Southern part of the country believe that anything Shariah Law is about killing and this is not true.

The don, who is the convener and secretary-general of Majma’ Lagos…