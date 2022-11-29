Ogun Government compensates victims of petrol tanker explosion

Ogun State Government has given financial compensation to the people who lost their properties to the petrol tanker explosion which occurred recently at Olambe street, Matogun in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. (Mrs) Oluwafemi Ilori Oduntan while presenting cash to the victims at Olambe, Matogun area of the state assured the people that the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun would not relent to give succour to the yearnings of the residents of the State.

The commissioner urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the assistance and restated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the…