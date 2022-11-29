Real People Concept, FMARD empower ministry staff with skills in artificial insemination

AS part of efforts targeted at boosting livestock production in the country, Real People Cattle Hub, a subsidiary of Real People Concept in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, have empowered staff of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the ministry with skills in artificial insemination for cattle.

Speaking during the certification ceremony held at Real People Cattle Hub, Ododo Village, in Olaoluwa Local Government Area of Osun State, Managing Director, Real People Concept, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, said the trainees have gone through rigorous graining at the cattle hub for two weeks.

He further noted that:”We have trained them on…