Culture and religion not soothing balm to poor governance, insecurity in Nigeria  —Simileoluwa Adetula

Twenty-one-year-old Praise Simileoluwa Adetula, a student of Olabisi Onabanjo Unversity, Ogun State, leads a civic movement, InclusiveNaija, that focuses on the role of citizens in deciding the present and future of Nigeria. The young activist, who was one of the 14 youths selected out of 2503 applicants for the Sixty Percent Of Us grant sponsored by YIAGA Africa and UNDP in this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, speaks on life as a young activist, women and money management and women leadership among other issues.

How easy is it to be an activist especially as a young woman?

It isn’t an easy task being an activist, it is something that comes from being passionate…