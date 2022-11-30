Experts fear looming mental health illness in Nigeria

Experts in mental health have called on stakeholders and governments to say there is now a looming mental health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and called for measures to be put in place to stem the problem.

They made the call in Ibadan at a stakeholders’ engagement and dissemination programme on community resilience by Asido Foundation, in partnership with Oxlade Consulting, and supported by the Open Society of West Africa (OSIWA). It was tagged “Advancing Community Access to Equitable COVID-19 Response programme”.

The founder of the Asido Foundation, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik, said that beyond COVID-19 as an infection, the pandemic left behind a lot of negative…