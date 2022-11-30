Explaining the functions of museum

A museum can be defined as a non-profit permanent institution in the service of the society and its development, open to the public which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates and exhibits tangible and intangible heritage of humanity and its environment for the purpose of education, study and enjoyment.

The functions of the museum include acquisition of objects/collection of objects, conservation of objects, carrying out research on objects, exhibition of objects to the public and documentation of objects.

In acquisition/collection, before objects are acquired, some questions need to be answered; are the objects to be collected consistent with the collecting goals of the…