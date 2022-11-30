Human capital development pivotal to uplift people out of poverty ― Kaduna acting gov

Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has said human capital development is a pivotal tool in uplifting the citizens out of poverty and unemployment.

To this end, she maintained that Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i-led government believes that investing in the people of the state “by building their capabilities through education, good health and nutrition, skills and economic empowerment, we will be lifting them out of unemployment and poverty.”

The acting governor stated this at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, on Wednesday, while addressing participants of a workshop organised for the Kaduna State Human Capital Development Technical Working Group.

Dr Balarabe who noted…