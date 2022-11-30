Moves by NRC to jack up train fares leak

Many train users are currently apprehensive as an internal memo of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) leaked on Wednesday, indicating that the Corporation is set to jack up train fares across all its operational routes on the standard gauge rail in the country with effect from December 1, 2022.

According to an internal memo signed and released by one Mr Ola Adeyinwo, a Deputy Director at NRC, the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-Kaduna routes are all affected.

According to the memo obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, travelling from Lagos to Ibadan on the 24-seater coaches will now cost N9,000 instead of N6,500; the 56 and 68-seater coaches will now cost N6,500…