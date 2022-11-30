Sanwo-Olu lauds FG colleges on sports, pledges Lagos support

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the Federal Government colleges for sustaining the sports competitions among their students, saying the effort is in the right direction.

He gave the commendation on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 16th FEDCOL Games, hosted by the Southwest zone of the unity colleges, in Lagos.

More than 85 unity colleges from across the country have their students competing in various sporting activities that include athletics, long and high jump, shot put, javelin, chess and scrabble, among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was the special guest of honour at the event but represented by the Chairman, of Lagos State Sports Commission,…