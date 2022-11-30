Senator Makarfi tasks opposition parties to unite, chase out bad governance

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former National Chairman of the Caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has called on the opposition parties in the country to unite to chase out the All Progressives Congress (APC) bad governance.

He also said any party that does not respect Nigeria’s diversity, particularly religious differences must not be allowed to rule the country or state.

Senator Makarfi who also canvassed support for the Presidential and State Governorship candidates of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Isa Muhammad Ashiru come 2023, urged electorates not to allow themselves to be deceived under the guise of religion…