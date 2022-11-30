Stakeholders kick against, as Senate, Judiciary set to determine nominees’ fate

Stakeholders from the Niger Delta region of the country have condemned the appointment of Charles Ogunmola as the Executive Director on the board t to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), describing his nomination as a violation of the Act that created the commission

The stakeholders from Ondo state and other members from the region argued that Ogunmola hailed from the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state and not from any of the oil-producing communities, particularly in Ilaje and Ese-Odo local council areas.

However, Nigerian Tribune learnt that following protests and petitions from stakeholders, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly left the options of rejection…