The takeoff by Adeleke – Tribune Online

SOME policy statements by Governor Ademola Adeleke, shortly after his inauguration as the governor of Osun State, may have opened another chapter in the sustained struggle for the soul of the state. KUNLE ODEREMI writes:

Right from November 27 that he was sworn in as governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has left no one in doubt regarding what would be the direction of his administration. He made profound pronouncements on the shape his administration would take immediately he received the legal instrument of office via the oath of office as the sixth civilian governor of the state. Like he promised when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him…