The value of good manners

ENTITLEMENT, I think, can be a healthy trait. It betrays our humanness, and it can be a call for decent human behavior, if applied in the right context. And I am writing about rightful entitlement; being entitled to the amount to which a person has a right. For example, we should be entitled to our salaries after working for them. Besides, we should be entitled to, and even fight for, fair treatment, peace of mind, quality education, some amount of freedom to do as we like, and in the most mundane way, we should be entitled to please, I’m sorry, and thank you. To disagree with this kind of entitlement is to neglect what should be the moral fabrics that hold our humanity…