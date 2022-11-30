Warri South LG boss equips 13 primary healthcare centres

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has donated hospital equipment worth several millions of naira to the 13 healthcare centers in the local government area.

Tidi made the donation at a brief ceremony which took place at the Warri South Council main Secretariat, Warri, on Tuesday.

The donation, according to Mrs. Divine Iniovosa, Vice Chairman of Warri South Council, who represented the chairman, was in line with the Dr. Michael Tidi-led administration’s promises to boost healthcare delivery in the council.

He said the equipment would cater to the health needs of the health centers, adding that the health care needs of the people of…