37-year-old man mysteriously found dead in Bauchi

One week after the abduction of a young politician, Markus Masoyi in Boi by unknown gunmen who are still holding him captive and demanding N100 million ransom, another man, Mr Chukwunonso Chukwujekwu has been found dead in mysterious circumstances.

The late Chukwunonso, aged 37, hailed from Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State but was a resident of Boi Village in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State where he was in the business of selling provisions.

A report from the area revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, two days after he was declared missing.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of his death remained mysterious as no one could…