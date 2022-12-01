Blue economy: Nigeria must formulate policies that guarantee investment —Ogbeifun

The Managing Director/CEO of Starzs Investments Company Limited, Iroghama Ogbeifun has said that for Nigeria to ignite the Blue Economy, she must formulate policies that favour growth and development, as well as formulate policies that guarantees investments by the private sector.

In a post monitored on her social media handles, Iroghama Ogbeifun called for firmness of political will to do what is right ethically and legally in accordance to the law.

According to the Starzs Chief Executive Officer, “Earlier this week, I attended the Nigeria International Maritime Summit 2022 on Monday and Tuesday. The Summit, which is a major maritime event in the year, was themed “Igniting…