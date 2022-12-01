Change agents in Bauchi engage communities on negative effects of gender-based violence, call for action to stop menace

Change Agents of the Women for Women International in Bauchi state have embarked on the annual 16 Daye of Activism to create awareness against all forms of gender-based violence in the state with a resolve to engage community leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders on how to eradicate the menace.

The Change Agents are drawn from across Tilla, Mararaban-Liman Katagum, Tirwun, Magama, Bununu and Tafawa Balewa communities.

The Bununu and Tafawa Balewa Change Agents celebrated the annual event on the 28th and 29th of November 2022 which is a yearly event that occurs every year as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – and Human Rights Day…