FG extends deadline on data protection compliance ― NDPB boss

The Federal Government has extended the deadline earlier set requiring organisations to comply with the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019.

The deadline has been shifted from November 25th, 2022 to 20th of January, 2023.

National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, who made this known on Thursday explained that the approved extension of time was for data controllers and data processors to comply with the earlier notice on the National Data Protection Adequacy Programme (NaDPAP) Whitelist.

The development came as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has issued a Guideline on Personal…