‘Many Nigerian women still unable to afford menstrual pads’

NATIONAL President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Kemi Otolorin says 25 per cent of Nigerian women cannot access water, enough funds to buy menstrual pads and toilet facilities.

Dr Otolorin, who spoke at the donation of books on adolescent health titled ‘What Adolescents are Asking about Menstruation” to four different secondary schools in Ibadan to mark the first anniversary of Dr Oyindamola Adeyemi-led MWAN Oyo State chapter executive, said many adolescent girls are forced to stay out of school when on menses because of their inability to purchase sanitary pads.

Otolorin, represented by Dr Gbemisola Daramola, declared that the issues of menstruation…