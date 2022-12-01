New law will eradicate gender-based violence in Ondo – Akeredolu’s wife

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has stated that the passing of the law and the institution of an agency, State Board of Agency Against Gender-Based Violence will help to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibit all forms of violence against persons

Mrs Akeredolu who started a press conference on the 2022 16-day of activism against gender-based violence with the theme “Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls” held in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the new law enacted by the state government will help to address and eradicate cases of sexual and gender abuse, violence, and exploitation suffered by girls and women

…