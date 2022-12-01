‘Parental guidance needed for proper use of social media’

Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled, ‘21st Century Parenting and Education’ organised by the 1992 set of the Old Girls Association of the Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

While he lamented that the habit had resulted in a lot of social vices in the country, such as kidnapping, cultism, raping, robbery among others, he noted that new technology had come to stay in this generation but the only way to curb its misuse was through adequate censorship.

Arigbabu stated that the…