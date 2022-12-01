Police arrest female gunrunner, six others in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested seven suspects including a notorious woman gunrunner supplying arms and ammunition to notorious armed bandit leader Dawa in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday evening at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the suspects were arrested for offences related to banditry, arms supply, intimidation to wit extortion in the state.

Shehu further said the police tactical team also rescued 15 kidnapped victims after spending 50 days in captivity.

He revealed that those arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation to wit extortion are Jamilu Mohammed of Gadar Manya village, Zayyanu…