States get N5.03trn, $3.4bn support under Buhari ― Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has so far supported states of the federation with a total sum of N5.03 trillion plus an additional US$3.4 billion since the inception of his administration.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this on Thursday while giving her ministry’s scorecard in the Ministerial briefing organized by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Abuja.

She said each of the payments has different repayment terms while others were given as grants.

She remarked that the support covers a 13% Derivation Refund to Oil Producing States, refunds for the Construction of Federal Roads, and Ecological Support, among…