There is motivation to turn academic researches into products —Summit Varsity  VC

Following the spate of underutilised academic researchers from Nigerian tertiary institutions, the Vice Chancellor of Summit University Offa, Kwara State, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, has said that there is not enough motivation to turn the ideas in the said researches into products that can be used to advance the country’s technological advancement.

He decried the fact that Nigeria was rated 124th in the global innovation rankings in 2021, according to the global innovation index despite having over 300 tertiary institutions.

Abinu pointed out that “the lack of a link between tertiary institutions and industries has created what he called a chasm that discourages mass…