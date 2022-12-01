Why there is wide gap between funding and administration of basic health care in Nigeria — Dr. Oshunniyi

In this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, the chief executive officer of AIICO Multishield HMO and chairman of the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), the largest umbrella body of HMOs in Nigeria, Dr. Leke Oshunniyi, speaks on how to ensure national health insurance can achieve universal health coverage (UHC) for all.

THE health Insurance law was reformed recently; why was the reform important?

The National Health Insurance Decree (later Act) 35 was passed on the 29th of May 1999, the same day the government of General Abdudlsalami Abubakar ended. Unfortunately, the law was grievously marred by the use of the word “may” in section 16, instead of the word…