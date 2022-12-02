7 health hazards of sitting for too long

More than half of us spend over six hours sitting down every day. Sitting for too long can have short and long-term effects on your health and body, making this seemingly benign activity potentially deadly. Sitting for too long can be damaging to your health. According to Anna Schaefer on Healthline, these are some health hazards of sitting for a long time.

1. Weak legs and glutes

If you don’t use your legs and glutes, you lose them. By sitting all day, you’re not depending on your powerful lower body muscles to hold you up. This leads to muscle atrophy, which is the weakening of these muscles. Without strong leg and glute muscles to stabilize you, your body is at risk of…